Rochester looks to improve transportation with electric buses and RPT app

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a presentation on transportation projects happening across the city.

The Rochester International Aiport, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Olmsted County, and the city all participated.

The city is working on getting electric transit vehicles delivered later this year. They'll be 60-foot long buses instead of the typical 40-foot buses out on the roadways with the goal of transporting more passengers.

The new buses will be used at the IBM park and ride lot which is one of the most utilize according to Rochester's physical development manager.

Benefits of the EV buses include improved air quality and lower operating costs.

The city is also proposing to implement a mobile RPT app to use for payments and fair validation.

Physical development manager Ia Xiong explained, "One of the other cool features of this is as businesses you do get employee discounts so if you do use that you can manage your employee passes through this mobile app. Every user gets an account to manage their payments and their fair and their ticketing."

Another large project is RPT's Rapid Transit Project; it's a proposed 2.6-mile bus route along second street SW.