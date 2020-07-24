Rochester looks to create diversity and inclusion position

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is looking to target outreach for minority communities and make sure voices of all color are being heard.

Mayor Kim Norton says $100,000 has been set aside in CARES Act funding to create a position that focuses on diversity and inclusion.

The idea has been in the works for a while but budget cuts due to COVID-19 slowed the progress.

The position would focus on reaching out to the community and working with organizations such as the Rochester Diversity Council to ensure minorities are being heard during important city discussions.

Norton explained, "Reaching out to those communities of color and different cultures with the information about COVID is vital to their life safety so this is allowing us to move ahead in the time of a budget crisis with something we wanted to do anyway but thought we were going to have to delay."

Norton says while this position is important it's not just one person's job to keep the city equitable but it's something we need to embrace as a community.