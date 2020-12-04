Rochester city administrator search down to 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City is looking for a new city administrator. Steve Rymer is stepping down from the position and the search has come down to two candidates, Alison Zelms and Heidi Nelson.

Zelms and Nelson both currently work in politics. Zelms is Mankato's Deputy City Manager and Nelson is already a city administrator in Maple Grove, MN. Mayor Norton and the city council interviewed both of them today testing each one on how they deal with conflict, controversial issues, would approach to managing the city's finances, and more.

"I think we need to have an environment culturally in the organization that supports innovation and makes staff feel comfortable," said Nelson when answering one of the questions.

Both candidates were also interviewed by the city leadership team on Wednesday.

"We anticipate were going to have some controversial issues," explained Zelms when asked how she will frame and establish issues that will become controversial. "As individuals, if we can look at those as a collective desire to solve them for the community, it's important for me to set the stage of that."

Steve Rhymer is stepping down from the position to be closer to family. The city is hoping to find a replacement for him before the end of 2020.