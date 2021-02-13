Rochester local tow company's tips on how to avoid a jump start as temps dip below zero

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With low temperatures reaching in the negative double digits this weekend, it's not a bad idea to know how to properly handle your car so you don't end up needing a jump start or tow.

The bit of snowfall our area got this morning led to some accidents says one local tow company. CSC Towing and Repairs in Rochester says they have a deal with Mayo Clinic, covering all jump starts and lockouts on Mayo property - telling KIMT they were busy Saturday morning.

Dispatcher and driver, Erik Harpestad, says when your car battery is around four years old, that's when tow companies see the need for most jump starts.

Harpestad adds the cold allows car parts to break much easier - and the biggest tip he has is to allow for your car to warm up before driving off.

“Common sense is just let things warm up a little bit before you move - you don't hop out of bed and start running a marathon right away. You gotta stretch and warm up. Your vehicle needs the same thing,” Harpestad explains. He adds, “I usually listen to one song on the radio or something like that, it's about a two to three minute song, let the car warm up two to three minutes before you take off."

If you have a car outside and not in a garage - Harpestad also suggests putting your car in neutral and holding the brake to allow the transmission and engine to warm up.

Another tip from the auto expert - if you try starting your car but it won't - turn on the headlights to warm up the battery, wait 10-15 seconds and try starting your engine again.