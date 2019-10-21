Rochester library to reopen most of 2nd floor on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A month after a water softener leak flooded the Rochester Public Library, the second floor of the building will finally reopen Tuesday morning.

“Our second-floor spaces are used not only for the valuable non-fiction collection, but also for additional seating and reading spaces and private study rooms,” says Library Director Audrey Betcher. “As a staff, we decided reopening at least part of the second floor needed to be a priority.”

Some areas of the second floor where water damage happened will remain closed to the public and the Library says the computer lab and group study areas will be used by staff displaced by the incident. Betcher says there are also some second-floor services that will not be available, including: test proctoring, Digital Drop-In services, and the library’s popular Convert-O-Lab.

For all the latest information on the library’s water leak, including progress updates, click here. Photos courtesty of the Rochester Public Library.

Library employee, Cecily Sample, stands in her temporary workspace: one of the library's Group Study spaces.