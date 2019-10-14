Clear

Rochester library still waiting on water damage repairs

Contractors estimates expected by Friday.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Repair work still hasn’t started more than three weeks after a water leak damaged parts of the Rochester Public Library.

Library Director Audrey Betcher says they’re waiting to hear back from area contractors about how much the repairs will cost and how long they will take.

“The water leak really affected the floors, walls, ceiling tiles, and other building components along the central core of the library,” says Betcher. “We are glad we can still provide services in our limited space, but we’re doing everything in our power to get back to full service.”

Contractor estimates are expected back soon.

“The contractors who are bidding on this project all understand the need for us to get everything back open to the public,” says Betcher.

The library auditorium and the library’s second floor were most affected by the water leak. Rochester Public Utilities estimates more than 3,500 gallons of water flowed out of the library’s faulty water softener during the overnight hours of September 22, causing the most damage to the library auditorium and the building’s second floor.

Community Events