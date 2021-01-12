Rochester library staff honored for community service during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) is presenting its 2020 Community Service Award to the staff of the Rochester Public Library.

ZVMS says it is honoring the library staff for “their adaptability and commitment to serving the community during COVID-19.” That includes working alongside City staff to create and operate a Day Center for people experiencing homelessness, operating the COVID-19 Information Hotline, and 3-D printing extensions for Mayo Clinic emergency department staff to wear with their masks.

The Community Service Award will be presented at ZVMS’s annual meeting on January 14. The President-elect of the American Medical Association, Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, will be the keynote speaker.

Founded in 1934, ZVMS is a non-profit professional membership organization representing physicians and medical students in southeast Minnesota.