Rochester library board opposes changes to its authority

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Public library board members are asking the City Council to maintain the current structure of the library board.

In January, the Rochester Charter Commission approved a plan to change both the library board and the park board from governing authorities to advisory organizations. Library Board President Antinea Ascione says the change is “unnecessary.”

“As a governing board we are able to listen to community members in an apolitical, welcoming environment,” says Ascione. “We recently gathered together community members to develop the library’s current strategic plan. Our mission of ‘welcoming all to connect and learn’ is a direct representation of the voices we listened to during that process.”

Ascione has written a public letter opposing the Charter change. The full text of that letter is below. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to consider the library and park board changes at its Wednesday meeting. The meeting is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in providing public comment on a particular public hearing item can do so by joining the meeting via the Microsoft Teams dial in number.

Remember to mute your phone until it is your turn to speak, press *6 to mute and unmute your phone. For each public hearing, the Council President will ask if any individuals wish to comment.