Rochester leaders express concern about impact of mask mandate ending on at-risk communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are expressing concern about how the end of Minnesota's mask mandate might impact marginalized communities.

Dee Sabol, the Executive Director of Diversity Council-Rochester, tells KIMT vaccination rates are lagging behind in many of our minority and immigrant communities. She worries if officials begin relaxing efforts to get everyone vaccinated, a lack of immunity will allow the virus to continue spreading within those groups.

"We know there are disparities in access to the vaccine, and in some hesitations that might be cultural around vaccination that we've still been working to address. And if we curtail our efforts to or focus on vaccination, we are really likely to deeply impact some of our minority population groups," Sabol said.

Sabol isn't the only leader concerned about focus shifting away from vaccine distribution. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says even as restrictions are eased, officials and organizations in our area will continue being proactive in getting vaccines to these groups.

"Absolutely, we are concerned about making certain that all of our diverse communities have access to vaccines," Mayor Norton said. "There's been just a real effort by many of our non-profits, Mayo Clinic, and others - Olmsted County Public Health, of taking vaccines to the communities, not just saying 'they're here, come get them.' That will not let up. I think there is a real commitment to getting into those communities, and make sure if folks want a vaccine, they can have one - they're free of charge, and they're where you are."

Going forward, Sabol says it's critical officials be very proactive in engaging with at-risk and minority populations about vaccines.

"We need to be extra intentional right now about communicating with our at-risk populations and our minority populations to really finish strong on the vaccination. To make sure that we are equitably making the vaccine available, that we're going the extra mile in communicating, and in doing intentional and authentic outreach so that we don't have disparate impact of the virus continuing while the rest of the established culture goes on post-mask into a vaccinated world."