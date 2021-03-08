Rochester leaders briefed on findings from diversity, equity, inclusion survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders were briefed on briefed on key findings from a project looking into how residents feel the city is doing in regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The project included a survey of residents, and conversations with nearly 100 members of different communities. Results indicated Rochester residents generally feel positively about living in the Med City, however many believe there is improvement needed in how inclusive and welcoming their community is.

13% of respondents reported experiencing discrimination in Rochester, while 44% rated the city as "fair" or "poor" in providing equal access to housing for residents of all backgrounds.

Overall, around 6-in-10 participants believe city officials should be highly focused on addressing social, economic, and racial equity differences in jobs and housing, health and education, and the criminal justice system.

Rochester's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Chao Mwatela says equity should be a consideration in every decision made by the city.

"How do we embed an equity plan into our strategic planning so that equity is not this thing that stands on the side, but it is embedded into everything that we're doing to the point that becomes intuitive," Mwatela said. "Every time we make decisions, how do we get there?"

Dee Sabol of Diversity Council - Rochester, which helped gather insight for the project, says an overwhelming number of community members pointed to one specific opportunity the city has for improvement.

"Where they feel the real opportunity is, is in connecting directly with populations, and forming relationships, and getting what they would consider authentic input rather than things like surveying and conversation groups," Sabol told city council members.

City staff have been directed to bring forward more proposals and projects supported by the data.

During the meeting, officials also announced Destination Medical Center has been approved for new grant funding to promote equitable economic development in Rochester.