Rochester law enforcement issues unemployment fraud warning

OLMSTED COUNTY., Minn. - Unemployment fraud has become an unexpected side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 20 reports of it in Olmsted County from both county and city law enforcement officials.

This week alone the Rochester Police Department has seen 16 separate unemployment fraud cases and officers says it's becoming a significant problem.

Captain Casey Moilanen says criminals are filing for unemployment insurance in another person's name as well as using that person's social security number.

The victim will then receive a letter from the unemployment office even though they didn't file for unemployment.

The police department says unfortunately it can be difficult to protect yourself from this type of scam.

Moilanen says some people's information is out there and seasoned criminals are able to access it on what's known as the "Dark Web."

He explained, “It's hard to protect yourself from something like this if your information is already out there. One thing people can do is put alerts on their information with credit bureaus so that can protect them from false information being put on credit reports."

You can also try to protect yourself by frequently changing your passwords.

The police department says if you're a victim you should immediately file a report online so you'll have the report readily available.

You should also notify the unemployment office and your employer.

Victims can also report internet crimes to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.