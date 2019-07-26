ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a burglary at Nature’s Best Cleaners.
It happened sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning at the location in the 200 block of 20th Avenue SW. Officers say someone forced their way inside and stole some cash. Police say workers didn’t notice anything wrong until they realized the cash was missing and then saw the damage from the forced entry.
No arrests have been made.
Related Content
- Rochester laundry business burglarized
- Rochester garage burglar sentenced
- Rochester burglar gets 18 month sentence
- Rochester business expands to Byron
- Small business roundtable in Rochester
- Probation for teenage burglar
- Police say Iowa business owner fatally shot burglar
- Update: 3 Clear Lake businesses burglarized Sunday into Monday
- Cement plant burglar pleads guilty
- Probation for cement plant burglar
Scroll for more content...