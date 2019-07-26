Clear

Rochester laundry business burglarized

Police say someone broke in and stole cash.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 9:35 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a burglary at Nature’s Best Cleaners.

It happened sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning at the location in the 200 block of 20th Avenue SW. Officers say someone forced their way inside and stole some cash. Police say workers didn’t notice anything wrong until they realized the cash was missing and then saw the damage from the forced entry.

No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Warm, Windy, and Humid Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A breezy Friday and a stormy Sunday

Image

Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

Image

Art, culture and race.

Image

Nitrates in your water?

Image

Can you go to the fair with $50 or less?

Image

Fighting at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Image

Big Names At The Fair

Community Events