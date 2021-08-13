Trees, tech unite with new "Tree ID Trail" at Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Leaf lovers rejoice - The City of Rochester is bridging nature and technology with a new mobile experience at Silver Lake Park.

The "Tree ID Trail" is a lakeside loop allowing environmental explorers to learn about 35 different tree species within the park.

Walkers can use their phones to scan QR codes near selected trees to access information about each species, or get to know them the good old-fashioned way by reading informational signs placed trunk-side.

This weekend may be a great time to trek the Tree ID Trail, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and a pop-up pickup truck opera planned for Saturday afternoon.