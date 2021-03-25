Rochester kindergarten student met with cheers after completing 2 1/2 years of cancer treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester kindergartner passed an important milestone on Thursday, marking his last day of chemo.

His school, St. Francis of Assisi, put on a drive-through celebration for him.

The whole parking lot was full of students and staff cheering on Nathan Herber Thursday morning on his last day of chemo.

He is completing a 2.5-year fight with cancer.

"I feel proud. I'll tell you that," says big brother Grant Herber.

Nathan Herber was diagnosed with Stage 4 T-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in September of 2018.

His diagnosis came just two weeks after his 4th birthday.

Nathan had just started preschool and missed time in the classroom to undergo treatment.

Because of complications, he ended up spending over six months in the hospital.

With the bright-eyed boy's cancer treatment now wrapping up, his mom took a moment to reflect on all the support the family received these past few years.

"Wow. The fact that this many people are just embracing our family made the journey that much easier. I always said the only thing harder than going through this would be going through it alone and that's something we never had to worry about. We had so many people in our corner," says Becky Herber.

"We're going to the bar for some kiddie cocktails!" Grant says.

He will be returning to school in the fall, with his two brothers, Grant and Justin.