Rochester kids attempt to break world record for coldest hockey game ever played

ROCHESTER, Minn. - About 20 kids woke up early to take advantage of the polar votex and attempt to break the Guiness World Record for the coldest hockey game ever played.

All the players and their parents bundled up and gathered at a family ice rink in Northwest Rochester.

With temperatures about 30 below, before wind chill, they did stay safe. All players were covered head to toe, and they played three, one-minute periods.

Mindy Burman owns the house that hosted the event. As long as kids were safe, she was happy to host.

"They're making some awesome memories. They'll never forget they came out on the coldest day in Minnesota to play hockey instead of just sitting in front of a screen playing videogames or watching TV. this is the best memory maker," she said.

One organizer said there is no current record to break, since nothing like this exists in the Guiness database. The kids are simply trying to set a brand new record.

Despite the brutally cold temperatures, a few of the kids said they'd do it again. Their favorite part? Of course, the game.

"Just going outside and playing hockey, becuase I'll do anything for hockey," Aiden Anderson, one of the hockey players, said.