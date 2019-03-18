Rochester kicks off 'Week of Champions' for Meals on Wheels

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Meals on Wheels is a nationwide programs that works to make sure no senior goes hungry or lonely.

This week, communities across the country are joining together in the "March for Meals."

In Rochester, Mayor Kim Norton signed the proclamation kicking off the "Week of Champions." That's where local champions, or well known citizens, join regular volunteers in delivering the food.

Seniors in the community, like Elva, are grateful for the meals and volunteers.

"They brighten up the day," the 93-year-old said. "I appreciate them and they're all so friendly and accommodating."

Regular volunteers, like Randy Brock, say the porgram provides not only a meal, but also camaraderie.

"I get to talk with a dozen people and check in on them, and see how they're doing this week, and talk about the weather for a couple seconds," Brock said. "Just smile, hand them a meal, and go about my day."