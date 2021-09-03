Rochester joins national effort to get people active this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton is encouraging residents to join the “Fall Fit City Challenge.”

Rochester is one of 32 communities across the country taking part in the program where people tack the time they spend moving on a dedicated app. When the challenge ends on October 15, the ward with the most tracked time will win a party at a local park.

“Rochester is already an incredibly active city with a great public trail system, which includes over 100 miles of trails, and numerous parks and recreation opportunities. It is my hope that this program encourages people to get out and explore the city,” says Mayor Norton. “As America’s City for Health, this initiative supports what we try and focus on as a community.”

The “Fall Fit City Challenge” is a national initiative founded by the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. Rochester is the only community in Minnesota taking park.