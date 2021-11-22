Rochester is wrapping up road construction season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Road construction season is ending in Rochester but some major projects will be returning in 2022.

Rochester Public Works says it awarded 24 contracts for $39 million worth of road reconstruction, utility, and bridge and pedestrian infrastructure. These three still need to be completed:

12 Avenue SW and 13 Avenue SW Sanitary Sewer & Storm Sewer Relief Lines - Increasing sanitary and stormwater capacity for current and future development in the St. Marys Place District of the Destination Medical Center (DMC). Work on the project will restart in March or April of 2022 and be primarily located along 12 Avenue SW from 1 Street NW to 2 Street SW. The planting of trees and seeding of boulevards throughout the project will also happen in 2022. The project has an expected completion date of October 2022

Elton Hills Drive Bridge Reconstruction Project - The existing bridge over the Zumbro River has been removed and reconstruction is now underway and will continue throughout the winter months. All detours for walkers, bikers, and vehicles will remain as currently in place. Elton Hills Drive will be returned to four lanes of traffic with wider, improved pedestrian facilities on each side. The bridge project will be complete in the summer of 2022

North Broadway Avenue Reconstruction - Phase two of the project will resume in early spring, with construction focusing on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway. The project has an expected completion date of September 2022.

In addition, Rochester Public Works says Infrastructure Maintenance teammates performed a wide variety of projects including the mill and overlay of over 40 lane miles, chip seal of 67 lane miles, crack seal of over 43 miles of streets and bike trails, and the removal and replacement of 8,476 linear feet of curb in gutter.