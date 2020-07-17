Rochester is needing more election judges ahead of August Primaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota voters are less than a month away from heading to the polling places for the August Primary. However, to make it a safe and successful experience, Rochester is needing more election judges.

City Clerk, Anissa Hollingshead, told KIMT because of COVID-19 concerns, a lot of their regular judges aren't volunteering this year. Right now, the city only has about 60% of the total amount of poll workers needed. She explained the safety of the voters and judges is their main focus ahead of the Primary, so they have a number of different procedures in place. "You will see things like Plexiglas screens at some of the voting stations where voters and judges come in close contact," said Hollingshead. "All of our judges will be wearing face coverings and we'll be providing masks for any voters or judges who don't have one when they come to the polling place." Some of the polling places also switched to new locations to allow more room for social distancing.

Hollingshead said they're expecting fewer people to vote in August, so that can give them a better idea of how to run things in November. "Certainly we know that voting by mail is a choice that voters can make and that's definitely something that we still encourage voters who may have concerns about going to polling place," explained Hollingshead. "We also need to make sure that we have safe polling places available for voters."

If you want to be an election judge for the Primary on August 11th, you can click here. All of the training will be done online beforehand.