Rochester is nationally recognized for its sustainability initiatives

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is being nationally recognized for its sustainability initiatives in a film by PBS called "This American Land".

Rochester's Energy and Sustainability Director says a few years ago, the city set a goal of ending greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and reducing emissions by 30% by 2025.

There are a few projects in place right now to reach those goals.

The Energy and Sustainability Director for the city of Rochester and DMC Project Kevin Bright says RPU has a goal to be 100% renewable by 2030.

Bright says construction and contracting teams in Rochester have set goals to be more sustainable in new and existing projects.

He says transportation efforts to reduce emissions are also underway, such as electric buses, bike sharing, and scooter sharing.

Bright says a bunch of little things will make a big difference, but there have been a few challenges with the pandemic, including getting community input.

"Another piece of it is figuring out how to continue to connect with the community. It was a little bit easier to do that when you could meet in person or go to where people are meeting, but when less meetings are happening out in the community, it's more of leveraging personal relationships we've been able to cultivate," says Bright.

Rochester Public Transit received a few grants that will help get some electric buses on the roads soon.

The segment done by PBS is now available to view.

Here is the link.