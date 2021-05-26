Rochester is lifting mask mandate for city-operated facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is ending its mask mandate inside city-operated facilities.

As of June 1, mask-wearing will no longer be required with some exceptions:

- Masks will continue to be required, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, in the Rochester Public Library’s Youth Services Area and in some Parks & Recreation youth programs. The city says this requirement is in the interest of the health and safety of youth under the age of 12 that are unable to receive vaccinations at this time.

- Masks are still required on Rochester Public Transit (RPT) buses and in or around RPT facilities, including stops and shelters, as mandated by federal regulation.

Any individual who wishes to continue to wear a mask is welcome to do so in city facilities. Face-coverings will not be required for Rochester City Council meetings but social distancing measures remain in place, limiting public attendance.