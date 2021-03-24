Rochester invites businesses to participate in energy saving program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is encouraging businesses and building owners to track their energy use and find ways to save money on utility bills.

It's part of the third year of the Energy Benchmarking Program. The city says it's a way for buildings to keep track of energy use and compare their use to similar buildings.

The program has been in place since 2019 and began with 90 participants; that's now grown to 112 properties.

Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Jensen says it can show if there are certain days of the week or times of the year when energy and water usage seem to be higher than normal.

Participants can then identify money saving solutions. Jensen says it's a positive program for both the city and businesses.

She explained, "Financially it's good for you to manage your energy efficiency and help reduce some of those utility costs. It helps the city in return then with lowering the energy usage and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions."

The city says offices, nonprofits, hotels, hospitals and apartment buildings are just some of the facilities able to participate.

Businesses interested in the program need to submit their date to the program by June 1st. You can find more information by clicking here.