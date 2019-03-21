Rochester investing $1.25 million in parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday night's Rochester City Council meeting, the council voted to use $1.25 million of 2018's $3 million general fund budget surplus to improve three parks.
The funds will be used to improve the pavillion at Silver Lake Park, reconstruct the track and parking lot and Soldiers Memorial Field Park, and reconstruct the tennis courts at Kutzky Park.
"I think it's a good use of the money," says Cheryl McKane, who walks her dog through Silver Lake Park daily.
