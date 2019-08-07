Rochester introducing new electric bus

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city is taking steps to become even more energy efficient as the Rochester continues to grow. The Med-City now gearing up to roll out a new 60 foot electric transit bus. It will use less emission than normal buses. The bus seats more than 100 riders.

It's the goal of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to get 100 percent of the state's power from carbon free sources by 2050. Mayor Kim Norton it's a move in the right direction.

“Moving toward cleaner transportation and electric buses is one of those today we have a presentation and a demonstration and we have a couple of electric buses on order so it's an exciting time,”she said.

Rochester applied for a grant and was awarded nearly 3 million dollars to fund the electric bus and a charging station.

Riders will see no increase in the fare. They don't know which route the bus will be on yet and you can expect to see the bus on the road sometime within 12-18 months.