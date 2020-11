ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning house fire resulted in around $100,000 in damage.

Fire crews responded to 3643 Hidden Cove NE. at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday and found a large two-story single-family home with fire coming from its roof.

The fire was extinguished after about an hour.

Around 50 percent of the attic space suffered heavy fire damage.

No injuries were reported.