Rochester hotel getting $30 million in improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Kahler Grand Hotel and the Towers at the Kahler Grand are getting a $30 million makeover.

The Kahler Hospitality Group announced the extensive renovation plan Thursday, saying it will affect 605 guest rooms and 9 floors. The company says 192 economy rooms at The Kahler Grand Hotel will be converted into 130 larger and more contemporary rooms, increasing the number of Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations. 44 guest rooms at The Towers will also be improved and its Concierge Lounge will be modernized and updated.

"I am very excited about our renovation project which will allow us to restore The Kahler Grand Hotel and The Towers at The Kahler Grand to their original prominence in downtown Rochester," says Javon Bea, Chairman of Kahler Hospitality Group. "We were excited to share our plan for this renovation project with our partners at Mayo in November, 2017 and have been working with AECOM since then on the detailed plans. Construction is beginning this December and we are even more excited with Mayo's recently announced plans to make a larger draw of patients."

The Kahler Hospitality Group includes five hotels, seven restaurants and bars, and 139 retail stores in Rochester.