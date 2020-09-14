Rochester hopes to improve diversity, inclusion with Intercultural Cities Initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's an effort to improve the city's diversity and inclusion.

Last month, the city and Diversity Council released a draft of the Intercultural Cities Initiative program index report. You can find a copy here.

It measure the Rochester's ability to be inclusive and equitable based on a dozen different indicators.

Diversity Council Executive Director Dee Sabor said it's a way for cities to see how they're doing, while using it as a baseline to develop a plan moving forward.

"The cities who pay attention to that and do an excellent job of integrating and creating inclusive and intercultural spaces are going to be way out ahead of others," Sabol said. "Because when you include everyone right in the story that you tell about yourselves as a community and the way you build out your resources and deliver them, you're much stronger. Everyone benefits."

This week there are three virtual meetings to get the conversations started:

September 14 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the City Council Study Session

September 16 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. (Housing via Zoom)

September 19 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. (Education and General Content via Zoom)

The next step is for the City Council to adopt the index report.