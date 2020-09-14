Rochester homicide victims identified; suspect taken into custody in South Carolina

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released the names of a mother and daughter who were the victims of a weekend homicide.

Police said Keona Foote, 23, and Miyona Miller, 2, were killed and a potential suspect has been identified.

The suspect, Foote's boyfriend, fled to Columbia, South Carolina, before being taken into custody Sunday night.

Police said a video circulating on social media showing a man being shot twice by officers is the suspect. More information is expected later this morning.

Family members of the victims had not heard from the woman for a few days, so they checked on the apartment on Sunday. They discovered the deceased 2-year-old. The family contacted police at approximately 1:40 p.m. When officers responded to Olympik Village Apartments on 31st St. NE., they found the woman and her child dead.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause of their deaths.