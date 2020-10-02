Rochester home's window and Halloween decorations vandalized

ROCHESTER, Minn-When Brian Rognholt got up last night, he thought he heard hail hit his window.

"I heard a car speeding away," explained Rognholt.

What hit the window of the house he and his wife reside in was nothing weather-related. Instead, it was BB holes.

Rognholt and his wife believe a group of teenagers are behind the crime that didn't just impact their window but their Halloween decorations as well.

"I don't know if they realize the consequences that they could get," said Rognholt.

Rognholt believes that they should pay for the window and receive probation. The couple has been garnishing their house with Halloween decorations for 28 years and has never had a problem.

"We've always had positive reactions," said Rognholt's wife Jackie.

A hole was found in one of the Halloween decorations.

"I think it's disgusting that people want to ruin Halloween by just trying to destroy the decorations," explained Jackie Rognholt.

The crime has not stopped the couple from keeping the decorations out and planning to decorate the outside of their home even more for the holiday season.

"The decorations are staying up and Christmas will be even bigger and better," said Brian Rognholt.