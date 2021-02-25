Rochester homeowners are reporting packages being stolen right from their front porch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holiday season is way behind us, but that's not stopping thieves from stealing packages right off porches.

Several of them have been caught on camera in Rochester in recent months recorded directly from the Ring doorbell app from homeowners. As people are shopping online more during the pandemic, porch pirates are taking advantage of it. People are stealing packages not just in the middle of the night, but also in broad day light. One Rochester resident, Tami Greenslade, said it hasn't happened to her, but a lot of her neighbors are victims. "But the porch pirates, they're covered from head to toe. They have a mask on. You might be able to identify a vehicle, things like that," she explained. "But the best thing to do is just prepare yourself to get that package right away as soon as it's delivered."

To prevent this from happening, installing a camera will be your best tool at preventing a package theft. It's also recommended you request that deliveries need a signature so the package will never be left unattended or have orders dropped off somewhere else, such as with a friend or your place of work. Greenslade said get to know your neighbors. "Ask them to go a grab your package," she explained. "Because even if you have a Ring doorbell, sometimes they put the package in a different location. So you could also leave a note in the delivery instructions to leave a box behind your home. But again, just have someone who's able to stop by and pick up your package." It's always a good idea that when you order something online, you keep the tracking number that way you can know exactly when your package will be delivered.

If you have a package stolen, you can potentially file a claim with the carrier. Then let the police department know so it's on their radar.