Rochester homeless man turns himself in for meth possession

Chris Field Chris Field

Police say he showed up at the jail Saturday night.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 10:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man turns himself in for drug possession Saturday night.

The Rochester Police Department says Chris Aaron Field, 36, showed up around 9:40 pm at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center claiming he had drugs on him and was turning himself in on an outstanding warrant. Police say Field appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and handed over a small baggie of a crystal-like substance.

Police say there was no warrant out for Field but the baggie initially tested positive for methamphetamine. He’s been jailed on a charge of 5th degree drug possession.

