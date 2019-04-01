Rochester home suffers significant smoke damage after morning fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A house suffered significant smoke damage Monday morning and has made the structure unable to be occupied.
The fire call came in around 10 a.m. from 4309 Manorview Dr. Fire crews said flames started around the front door of the home and progressed up into the attic.
One woman who was inside was not injured. No other information is available at this time.
