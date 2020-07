ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home suffered around $40,000 in damage due to a late-night fire on the 4th of July.

Rochester fire officials said it happened at 11:31 p.m. at 1410 7th St. NE.

Fire crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the attached garage of the house with the homeowner using a garden hose to try to contain it.

The garage suffered heavy fire damage while the home sustained limited smoke damage.

No cause was been identified yet.