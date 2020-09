ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester home suffered extensive damage Wednesday due to a fire.

Officials were called at 1:35 p.m. to Crest Ln. for a report of a garage fully engulfed.

The fire extended to the second floor of the garage and one pet received medical attention.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and the garage is considered a total loss.

Stewartville Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.