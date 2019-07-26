Clear

Rochester home damaged by vandals before its finished

Police say repairs will cost thousands of dollars.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandals have done thousands of dollars in damage to a home under construction.

Rochester police say the home in the 4300 block of 35th Street NW sustained 10 to 20 thousand dollars in damage, including holes in the walls, damaged trim, and broken handrails for stairs. Officers say nothing was stolen.

