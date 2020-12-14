Rochester hires its new City Administrator

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has approved the employment contract for new City Administrator Alison Zelms.

“It is clear that Rochester is an excellent community to live, work and visit. I am excited to collaborate with the Mayor and City Council, work with the City team and engage residents. Moving forward together, we can advance the City’s strategic priorities while planning for the future through a shared long-range vision,” says Zelms. “In addition to being the home to the best hospital in the world, Rochester has much to be proud of and plenty of opportunities ahead.”

Zelms will start her new position on January 21, 2021.

“Rochester has a great story to tell, which was underscored by the many excellent candidates who applied. I am pleased we were able to find someone like Alison who can now help take Rochester forward,” says City Council President Randy Staver.

The Rochester City Administrator oversees a budget of over half-a-billion dollars and about 940 employees.

“The decision to support an offer to the new City Administrator, Alison Zelms, involved both the current Council and the Council elect,” says Council President-Elect Brook Carlson. :I am pleased the Council came to a unanimous decision to fully support Alison, as she will bring a broad range of experiences and many strengths into this role. I look forward to building a strong and productive relationship between her and the Council."