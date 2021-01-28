Rochester hires first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester has hired its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director.

The city announced Thursday that Chao Mwatela will serve in the position.

“One of the City’s Foundational Principles is social equity. We continue to focus on and increase our efforts, internally and externally, on diversity, equity and inclusion. I am very pleased that Ms. Mwatela will be joining the Rochester team. Her skills, expertise and passion for this important topic will help us continue to move forward. We are committed to a city where all community members can thrive,” shares Mayor Kim Norton.

The position was created in an attempt to “foster and advance an organizational culture and a community climate that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion as core values.”