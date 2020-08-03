Rochester hands out 150 parking tickets in just three hours

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 150 tickets were handed out in just three hours Monday morning after regular parking ordinances went back into effect in Rochester.

The city had suspended enforcement of some parking rules like meters, time limits, and residential permits to increase parking flexibility for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. That enforcement has now resumed with the phased reopening of downtown Rochester businesses and the resumption of transit service.

Motorists are being asked to observe the posted parking restrictions in all areas of Rochester—including the 14 residential parking zones—or risk citation and penalties for violations.