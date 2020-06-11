Rochester gyms and fitness studios reopen at quarter capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester gyms and fitness studios were allowed by the state to open their doors on June 10th at 25% capacity.

To achieve this, the Rochester Athletic Club set up a reservation system where members are able to book a 90 minute slot. Between each group, the RAC shuts down for 30 minutes for staff to sanitize the club.

Visitors are not allowed inside if they have any symptoms and are expected to wipe down equipment before and after use and social distance. In some spaces, every other machine is off-limits to keep people spread out. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Staff members do wear masks.

"We're really excited. Its been a long time and we're ready. We put a lot of work in to getting ready to open the right way. The staff is giddy, they're excited, and we're just ready to go," says general manager Brent Frueh.