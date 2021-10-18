Rochester gunshot leads to 15-year federal prison sentence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A gunshot in Rochester is sending a man to federal prison.

Seth Grant Huntington pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Monday in Minnesota federal court to 15 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release.

Rochester police arrested Huntington in June 2020. Officers first responded to a report of shots fired at Huntington’s apartment and arrested Huntington two days later after police said he was seen driving a stolen vehicle. That led to a search of Huntington’s apartment, where officers said they found a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol.

The Minnesota state crime lab then said it found Huntington’s DNA on the pistol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Huntington has past convictions for:

- Third-degree assault in Waseca County in 2006

- First-degree burglary in Steele County in 2008

- Fifth-degree drug possession in Faribault County in 2011

- Possession of precursors with intent to manufacture methamphetamine in Waseca County in 2015

- Third-degree drug possession in Waseca County in 2015

- Third-degree assault in Mille Lacs County in 2018