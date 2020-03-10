Rochester grocery store burglarized Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, MInn. – Police are investigating an early morning burglary.
A little before 2 am Tuesday, someone forced their way through the front door at El Gallo Mexican Grocery in the 2200 block of Park Lane SE in Minnesota. Rochester police were called after the alarms went off.
Officers are determining what was stolen and looking for any clues to who took them.
