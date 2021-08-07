Rochester grandmother writes book about pandemic anxiety

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Many of us found ourselves dealing with anxiety during the pandemic and some may even be still feeling that way. That was the case for one local woman and her dog.

Author Mary Amundsen wrote about her dog Molly struggling with anxiety last October while at a Minnesota lake house. She says her dog developed it after smelling something she couldn't identify. Amundsen decided to write the book "Molly's Anxiety" after realizing just like humans, her dog is anxious during the pandemic.

"I think everyone is trying to figure out how to do life on a day to day basis and so some of these things I use for the dog are helpful for all of us."

Amundsen's grandchild Micah illustrated the story. The grandchild and grandmother duo signed copies today at Book Review.

"It's a cute story. It's fun to draw dogs. I don't usually draw dogs and it kind of helped me process the pandemic myself in a way," says Amundsen.

Molly's Anxiety is available at Book Review and will soon be sold on Amazon.