Clear
BREAKING NEWS First person in Minnesota tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester graduation rates surpassing state average

Rochester Public Schools is surpassing the state average by around 2% this year.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 4:31 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New reports from Minnesota and Iowa's Departments of Education show record breaking rates of students taking home diplomas last year.

Rochester Public Schools is surpassing the state average by around 2% this year and that's despite being slight down from the previous year when the district boasted scores at 87%.

The state's four-year graduation rate sits around 84%. Superintendent Michael Muñoz says he's excited to see what the future holds for the district.

He explained, "Our goal is to have every student graduate and as we continue each year, that continues to grow, that's the most important thing. That's because if students don't graduate from high school there's a lot of research that shows it's going to be very challenging for them in their future."

Muñoz attributes the success to changes including an effort to target specific academic needs. He also points to non-academic initiatives including the creation off full-service community schools.

"We have four districts that are community schools and they're really designed to address the needs of students outside of school and get those taken care of so when they do come to school they can really focus on learning," said Muñoz.

The district's graduation rate for African American studetns is little over 80% which is a number Muñoz hopes will continue to climb.

He added, " One of the things that's most exciting for me is we continue to close the gap between our students of color compared to our white students. We're closing the gap between our graduation rates and that's something we've been able to do the last several years."

In Iowa the state high school graduation rate reached record highs - topping out at nearly 92% in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Sunny forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Petition For Target To Open in Shopko Building

Image

Community Supports Local Business

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

1 injured, 1 arrested after Rochester stabbing

Image

Hormel helps puppies find homes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

Preserving newspapers

Image

Sex crimes against children on the rise

Community Events