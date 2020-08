ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 20-year-old hurt in a go-kart accident has died.

Police say Kyle Berquam suffered serious injuries when the go-kart he was driving flipped and he was ejected.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 18 in the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary. Berquam suffered a serious head injury and Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services say he passed away August 21.

A private funeral is set for Friday.