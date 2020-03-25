Clear
Rochester giving away free activity packs

Available at City Hall starting at 5 pm.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Free craft packs are being given away Wednesday afternoon in Rochester.

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department says the packs will be available starting at 5 pm in front of City Hall at the Government Center.
The packs will include activity and coloring sheets, a craft to make and a list of Rainy Day Fun Ideas. There will be a limit of one pack per individual, so someone with three children in a home can get three packs, and they will be handed out until they are gone.

Drive up to City Hall at 201 4th Street SE, stay in your vehicle, and a pack will be brought to you.

