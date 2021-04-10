Rochester girl killed in crash now identified as the driver

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol now says the teen killed in a one-vehicle crash on April 4 was the driver, not a passenger.

Haya Ambreen Mahmood, 16 of Rochester, was killed after her northbound vehicle went off the road on Highway 52 near mile marker 92, entered the median, and rolled across the southbound lanes. The accident happened around 2:44 am.

The State Patrol’s initial report said the driver was Daniel Desmond Young, 22 of Rochester, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Now the Patrol says Mahmood was the driver and Yeung was the passenger.

The crash report says neither was wearing their seat belts and that alcohol was not involved in the accident.

