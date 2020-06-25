Rochester getting $8.8 million in federal coronavirus aid

ST. PAUL, Minn. - $841 million in federal funding is going to Minnesota counties, cities, and towns to support local government coronavirus relief efforts.

“As we work to support the health and safety of all Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also taking steps to build a stronger and more equitable economy,” says Governor Tim Walz. “This funding will bring much-needed relief to communities across the state as we continue to battle this pandemic together.”

The funding was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“County and local governments are on the front lines of Minnesota’s response to COVID-19,” says Rep. Jeanne Poppe (DFL-Austin). “We’ve received good news that federal funding is immediately being allocated to pay for services and infrastructure that are helping to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus. This is an example of the good work we can accomplish when there is cooperation and collaboration among federal, state, and local governments.”

Among those receiving funding in SE Minnesota:

Counties –

Dodge - $2,527,669

Fillmore - $2,554,471

Freeborn - $3,698,362

Mower - $4,853,168

Olmsted - $19,094690

Cities –

Claremont -$40,307

Dodge Center - $208,240

Hayfield - $101,107

Kasson - $490,013

Mantorville – $92,066

West Concord - $58,464

Canton - $26,294

Fountain - $31,471

Harmony - $72,299

Lanesboro - $57,560

Mabel - $58,087

Ostrander - $18,835

Peterson $0

Preston - $100,127

Rushford - $133,352

Spring Valley - $188,727

Whalan - $0

Wykoff - $33,300

Rushford Village - $63,361

Chatfield $217,055

Albert Lea - $1,368,556

Alden $47,012

Clarks Grove - $51,156

Conger - $0

Emmons - $27,499

Freeborn - $20,869

Geneva - $39,930

Glenville - $48,827

Hartland - $23,205

Hayward $18,910

Manchester - $0

Myrtle $0

Twin Lakes $0

Adams - $60122

Austin - $1,927,882

Brownsdale - $51,457

Dexter - $25,691

Elkton $0

Grand Meadow - $91,237

LeRoy - $71,950

Rose Creek - $29,985

Sargeant - $0

Taopi - $0

Waltham - $0

Mapleview - $0

Racine - $33,602

Byron - $434,713

Dover - $57,183

Eyota - $148,646

Rochester - $8,848,261

Stewartville - $469,897

Oronoco - $113,236

