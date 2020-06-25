Clear

Rochester getting $8.8 million in federal coronavirus aid

Millions more going to SE Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - $841 million in federal funding is going to Minnesota counties, cities, and towns to support local government coronavirus relief efforts.

“As we work to support the health and safety of all Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also taking steps to build a stronger and more equitable economy,” says Governor Tim Walz. “This funding will bring much-needed relief to communities across the state as we continue to battle this pandemic together.”

The funding was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“County and local governments are on the front lines of Minnesota’s response to COVID-19,” says Rep. Jeanne Poppe (DFL-Austin). “We’ve received good news that federal funding is immediately being allocated to pay for services and infrastructure that are helping to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus. This is an example of the good work we can accomplish when there is cooperation and collaboration among federal, state, and local governments.”

Among those receiving funding in SE Minnesota:

Counties –

Dodge - $2,527,669
Fillmore - $2,554,471
Freeborn - $3,698,362
Mower - $4,853,168
Olmsted - $19,094690

Cities –

Claremont -$40,307
Dodge Center - $208,240
Hayfield - $101,107
Kasson - $490,013
Mantorville – $92,066
West Concord - $58,464

Canton - $26,294
Fountain - $31,471
Harmony - $72,299
Lanesboro - $57,560
Mabel - $58,087
Ostrander - $18,835
Peterson $0
Preston - $100,127
Rushford - $133,352
Spring Valley - $188,727
Whalan - $0
Wykoff - $33,300
Rushford Village - $63,361
Chatfield $217,055

Albert Lea - $1,368,556
Alden $47,012
Clarks Grove - $51,156
Conger - $0
Emmons - $27,499
Freeborn - $20,869
Geneva - $39,930
Glenville - $48,827
Hartland - $23,205
Hayward $18,910
Manchester - $0
Myrtle $0
Twin Lakes $0

Adams - $60122
Austin - $1,927,882
Brownsdale - $51,457
Dexter - $25,691
Elkton $0
Grand Meadow - $91,237
LeRoy - $71,950
Rose Creek - $29,985
Sargeant - $0
Taopi - $0
Waltham - $0
Mapleview - $0
Racine - $33,602

Byron - $434,713
Dover - $57,183
Eyota - $148,646
Rochester - $8,848,261
Stewartville - $469,897
Oronoco - $113,236

For more details, click here.

