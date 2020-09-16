Rochester getting $1 million in federal housing aid

WASHINGTON, DC – Rochester has been awarded just over $1 million in federal housing assistance.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith says that money is part of $3.8 million coming to Minnesota in Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Supplemental Funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Rochester will receive $1,065,643.

“As Minnesotans continue to deal with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever to ensure that all residents have access to safe and affordable housing,” says Klobuchar. “This grant funding will help meet the needs of our state’s most vulnerable populations and ensure that families have the resources they need to get through this difficult time. I will continue working to ensure that safe and stable housing is available for Rochester area families.”

The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and assists low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market

“I’ve traveled across Minnesota and seen that virtually every community has a shortage of quality, affordable housing," says Smith. “And the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 has only made this problem worse. I’m glad that the CARES Act provided this housing assistance to Minnesotans in Rochester because if you don’t have a safe, stable, affordable place to live, nothing else in your life works. It’s clear that housing is the foundation for healthy families and economic opportunity, and I’ll keep fighting for additional housing assistance for families across the state.”