Rochester gets $1 million to combine high school and college education

Six-year program to have over two dozen students a year.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Education is giving $1 million to Rochester Public Schools.

The two-year grant is to design and open the first Pathways in Technology Early College High (P-TECH) school in the state of Minnesota.
P-TECH will allow students to take high school and college courses simultaneously while allowing them to also participate in mentorships, worksite visits, and paid internships. P-TECH will span grades 9-14 and enables students to earn both a high school diploma and a no-cost, two-year postsecondary degree or industry credential.

“P-TECH is just one more way that we are working to meet the needs of our students in Rochester Public Schools,” says Superintendent Michael Muñoz. “Our vision for our P-TECH graduates is that they have the academic and professional skills required to either continue their education in a four-year postsecondary institution or secure employment into entry-level careers in one of our two pathways; Computer Information Systems and Licensed Practical Nursing.”

Rochester Public Schools says the first P-TECH students will be enrolled in the fall 2021, with roughly 25 to 30 students enrolling every year.

The location for the P-TECH programming has not been determined at this time but the initial community partners are IBM and Mayo Clinic.

