Rochester garage burglar sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A garage burglar is going to prison.

Joshua Jon Carlson, 31 of Rochester, has been sentenced to seven years and eight months behind bars and ordered to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution. He will get credit for 211 days already served.

Carlson was arrested on December 11, 2018, in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue SE after a woman reported seeing him in her garage with a backpack and a flashlight.

Carlson eventually pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary.